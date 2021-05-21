Official: Emmanuel Gyamfi extends Asante Kotoko contract

•Emmanuel Gyamfi is one of the longest serving players at Asante Kotoko

• The Asante Kotoko deputy captain has committed to one more year at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium



• The winger was not included in Kotoko's matchday 25 squad against Liberty Professionals



Record holders of the Ghana Premier League, Asante Kotoko have confirmed the contract extension of winger Emmanuel Gyamfi.



Emmanuel Gyamfi according to Asante Kotoko has extended his stay with the Kumasi-based club by a year.



The winger couldn't feature in Asante Kotoko's 1-1 drawn game with Liberty Professionals on matchday 25 of the Ghana Premier League because of contractual issues.

Gyamfi scored twice in his last appearance for the Porcupine Warriors to beat Cape Coast-based Ebusua Dwarfs by 2-1 to move top of the Ghana Premier League table.



Kotoko in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb confirmed Emmanuel Gyamfi's one-year contract extension.



See the tweet in the post below:



