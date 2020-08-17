0
Sports News Mon, 17 Aug 2020

Official: Emmanuel Lomotey signs for French side Amiens

Lomotey 1140x570 1 (1) Ghana international Emmanuel Lomotey

Ghanaian midfielder, Emmanuel Lomotey has completed the switch from Spanish second tier outfit Extremadura to French second tier side Amiens SC on a long term deal.

It has been previously reported that Amiens had to pay about 500,000 euros to secure his services.

He has signed a four-year deal with the club and is expected to play a key role for them as they aim to return to the top flight of the French leagues.

The 22-year-old made 21 appearances for Extremadura last season and netted once.

The former Dreams FC player can play a variety of positions including centre-back and central midfield. He is primarily a defensive midfielder.

Amiens SC took to their Twitter page to announce the signing to their fans.

Source: footballghana.com

