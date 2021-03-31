Official: GFA approves Asante Kotoko request to adopt Len Clay Sports Stadium

Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium

Asante Kotoko has been given the green light by the Ghana Football Association to use the Len Clay Sports Stadium as their home venue for the second round of the Ghana Premier League.

The Ghanaian giants had written to the Ghana FA over a switch from the Accra Sports Stadium to the Len Clay Sports Stadium for the second round.



As earlier reported by GHANAsoccernet.com, the Ghana FA had yet to decide to approve the request made by Asante Kotoko.



In a post on the club’s social media handles, Asante Kotoko has confirmed they will use the Len Clay Sports Stadium as their home venue for the second round.



Asante Kotoko will travel to Techiman to face Eleven Wonders in this weekend's Premier League game at the Nana Ohene Ameyaw Park.

The Porcupine Warriors will host Berekum Chelsea in their first home game at the Len Clay Sports Stadium.



