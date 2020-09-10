Sports News

Official! Ghanaian youngster Isaac Gyamfi completes KF Tirana move

Ghana international Isaac Gyamfi

Ghanaian youngster Isaac Gyamfi has completed his move to Albanian giants, KF Tirana on a three-year deal.

The teenager signed for the Albanian champions from Ghana Premier League outfit Accra Great Olympics for an undisclosed fee.



Gyamfi was instrumental for the Olympics in the 2019/2020 campaign of the Ghanaian top-flight as he made 9 appearances and provided one assist.



The 19-year-old was part of the Ghana squad at the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup in India where the Black Starlets reached the second round.

Gyamfi becomes the third Ghanaian to sign for KF Tirana after Derrick Sasraku and Sulley Ibrahim.



The trio join Winful Cobbinah who had an outstanding campaign with Tirana last season.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.