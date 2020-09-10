Sports News

Official! KF Tirana completes the signing of highly rated youngster Ibrahim Sulley

Ghana international Ibrahim Sulley

Albanian champions KF Tirana has completed the signing of Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Sulley ahead of the 2020/2021 season, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

Sulley sealed the move on Thursday as he signed a three-year deal for Tirana.



The 19-year-old was a delight to watch in the Ghana Premier League last season as he played for Accra Great Olympics.



He made 9 appearances for the Accra based club as he scored two goals and won four man of the match awards in the process.

Sulley is expected to play a key role in coach Ndubuisi Egbo's side as they seek to make an impact in the UEFA Europa League and also retain the Albanian championship title.



The talented winger was part of the Ghana squad that reached the second round of the FIFA U17 World Cup in India in 2007.



Tirana already Ghanaian midfielder Winful Cobbinah in their fold and have also signed striker Derrick Sasraku and youngster Isaac Gyamfi.

