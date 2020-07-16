Official: Kudus Mohammed signs 5-year-deal with Ajax Amsterdam

Sports News Thu, 16 Jul 2020
Ghanaian international player, Kudus Mohammed, will feature for three times European champions Ajax after signing a 5-year-deal with the Dutch side.
The Black Stars attacker did so after completing a mandatory medical exercise with Danish side FC Nordsjælland. The deal is worth €9 million.
The 19-year-old while playing in Denmark scored 12 goals in 25 appearances for Nordsjælland.
He will now wear the jersey number 20 after leaving his number 10 jersey in FC Nordsjælland.
Kudus Mohammed was nominated for the 2020 Golden Boy Awards.
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
