Sports News

Official: Kumasi Asante Kotoko announce management team

CEO of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah

After teasing their supporters with a couple of appointments this week, Kotoko have now released the full list of the men and women who will be serving with Nana Yaw Amponsah as management committee members.

Earlier in the week, Kotoko confirmed the appointment of ace broadcaster Moses Antwi Benefo as communications manager and two others as heads of the club’s legal department.



Today, Friday September 17, 2020, Kotoko have via their twitter handle announced an 8-member team who will assist Nana Yaw Amponsah in various capacities.



The list includes former deputy General Secretary of the GFA, Emmanuel Dasoberi who will be serving as Administrative and Operations Manager and Eric Twum being the new Commercial Manager.



The Finance Manager role is being handled by Thoma Sevordzi with Dentaa Amoateng, Akua Pokuaa Kwarteng, Nilo Effori and David Obeng Nyarko serving in other portfolios.



The announcement is an indication that Nana Yaw Amponsah will stay on as CEO contrary widespread reports.

Nana Yaw Amponsah has been rumoured to be considering retirement after clashing multiple times with some members of the club board.



But there appears to be a change of heart with Nana Yaw now determined to see through his three-year deal with the club.



Already, he is working hard to sign as many as eight players for the club.



There are reports Asamoah Gyan, Justice Blay and Sulley Muntari are high on the list of wanted players for Kotoko.



GhanaWeb can confirm that Kotoko’s initial bid of $20,000 for Blay was turned down by Medeama.

After going silent for more than a month, Kotoko have replied Medeama’s offer and negotiations are back on the table.



Kotoko and Ashgold will be representing Ghana in the Champions League and Confederation Cup respectively.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.