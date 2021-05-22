Official: Kurt Okraku appointed WAFU Zone B president

Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Okraku has been appointed to head the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone B at the 14th General Assembly held in Accra, Ghana on Saturday, May 22, 2021.

The GFA boss takes over from Niger Football Federation president Djibrilla Hima Hamidou who stepped down from the position.



Hamidou has been in post since 2014 and has finally relinquished it to concentrate on his duties on CAF’s Executive Council.



Kurt Okraku went unopposed for the position and was acclaimed by the 14th countries present at Congress.



The Ghana FA president will continue the remaining term of office which expires in 2022.

President Simeon Okraku was elected as President of the Ghana Football Association in October 2019 following a keen contest.



