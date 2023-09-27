Official: Morocco to host 2025 AFCON

Morocco to host 2025 AFCON

Following Algeria’s withdrawal from the race to host the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), CAF has announced Morocco as the official host for the 2025 edition.

The 2025 edition was due to be hosted by Guinea, but they were stripped of the rights in September 2023. CAF President, Patrice Motsepe confirmed the bidding process will be reopened as they failed to show progress in preparing for the competition.



This announcement was made by CAF President Patrice Motsepe on Wednesday, September 27 in Cairo, Egypt.



The 35th edition of Africa’s biggest football showpiece will be held in Casa, Fez, Marrakech, Rabat, Tangier, Agadir as the proposed venues.



The tournament was supposed to be hosted in June-July 2025, however due to the formation of the expanded FIFA Club World Cup scheduled to be held in June-July 2025, the 2025 AFCON might be hosted in January-February 2026.



This will be the second time the Kingdom is hosting Africa’s premier football competition. First time was in 1988.

Meanwhile the 2023 AFCON will be held in Ivory Coast from 13 January – 11 February 2024 where 24 nations will battle for the ultimate.



