Official: Patrick Asmah joins Asante Kotoko

Record holders of the Ghana Premier League, Asante Kotoko have announced the signing of defender, Patrick Asmah.
Patrick Asmah, formerly of Italian Serie A side, Atalanta Bergamasca Calcio joins the Porcupine Warriors on a three-year deal.
The 24-year-old after completing his mandatory medical exams joined Asante Kotoko after ending his three-year stay with Atalanta.
After signing for the Serie A club in 2016, Patrick Asmah played his entire three-year contract on loan to US Avellino, US Salernitana and Slovakian Fortuna Liga club FK Senica.
He becomes the third signing of the Porcupines after Yusif Mubarik and Emmanuel Keyeke.
The club took to Twitter to announce the signing of Patrick Asmah.
Medical Examination ?— Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) October 3, 2020
Patrick Asmah joins Asante Kotoko from @Atalanta_BC #AKSC pic.twitter.com/Q6N3yL4wg8
