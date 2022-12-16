1
Menu
Sports

Official: Portugal part ways with Fernando Santos after World Cup failure

A Photo Of Fernando Santos And Cristiano Ronaldo A photo of Fernando Santos and Cristiano Ronaldo

Fri, 16 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Portuguese Football Federation has confirmed the departure of head coach Fernando Santos following the Seleçãos quarter-final exit at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The announcement brings an end to the 8-year reign of the 68-year-old manager who delivered Portugal's first international trophy after beating France 1-0 in the 2016 Euros.

Fernando Santos, since taking over from Paulo Bento after the 2014 FIFA World Cup group stage exit, has been to two Mundials, but his best was in the quarter-finals of the 2022 edition, where he was eliminated by Morocco.

Despite not making a mark in the World Cup, Santos was successful in other competitions after winning the 2016 Euros and the maiden edition of the UEFA Nations League in 2019.

Thus becoming the manager to win Portugal's only two trophies in their football history.

According to Goal.com, Lille manager, Paulo Fonseca is in contention to take over, but the Portuguese Football Federation is also trying to convince the legendary Jose Mourinho to combine the national team with his job at AS Roma.

Watch the latest episode of GhanaWeb Mundial below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
You are behaving like Akufo-Addo – George Opare Addo told
Ben Ephson faults Sammy Gyamfi's support for Genfi
Nigerian politician slams Akufo-Addo over 'begging the West' comment
'Trotro' driver, mate drag, brutally beat up police officer
‘I own only one Land Cruiser' – Sammy Gyamfi
UK MP of Ghanaian parentage declared bankrupt over £1.7m debt
Sammy Gyamfi goes Biblical amid 'fight' with Opare Addo
Pablo ‘thrashes’ Sam George’s social media warning
Leaked audio tape of Asiedu Nketiah reveals NDC went to court without figures
Ato Essien pleads guilty, convicted on his own plea
Related Articles: