3
Menu
Sports

Official: Salisu, Kamaldeen to play in championship as Southampton suffers relegation

Black Stars Duo, Kamaldeen Sulemana And Mohammed Salisu Kamaldeen Sulemana (L) and Mohammed Salisu (R)

Sat, 13 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian duo, Mohammed Salisu and Kamaldeen Sulemana are set to play in the English Championship next season after Southampton suffered relegation.

Southampton's relegation was confirmed following their 2-0 defeat to Fulham at the St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Kamaldeen came from the bench for the final 28 minutes of the game while Salisu missed the match through defeat.

The club's relegation brings an end to their 10-year stay in the English top flight with two games to spare.

Mohammed Salisu joined Southampton from Real Valladolid in 2020 and establish himself to become an integral part of the club.

Kamaldeen, on the other hand, completed his move to the Championship-bound side in the 2023 January transfer from Stade Renne.

EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George jabs Duffuor
Why Otumfuo had Asanteman flag on Charles III’s coronation flyer
WhatsApp exchange with Fifi Kwetey filed as exhibit in Duffuor injunction suit
19 candidates whose win is guaranteed in NDC primaries
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo