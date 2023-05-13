Official: Salisu, Kamaldeen to play in championship as Southampton suffers relegation

Kamaldeen Sulemana (L) and Mohammed Salisu (R)

Ghanaian duo, Mohammed Salisu and Kamaldeen Sulemana are set to play in the English Championship next season after Southampton suffered relegation.

Southampton's relegation was confirmed following their 2-0 defeat to Fulham at the St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday, May 13, 2023.



Kamaldeen came from the bench for the final 28 minutes of the game while Salisu missed the match through defeat.



The club's relegation brings an end to their 10-year stay in the English top flight with two games to spare.

Mohammed Salisu joined Southampton from Real Valladolid in 2020 and establish himself to become an integral part of the club.



Kamaldeen, on the other hand, completed his move to the Championship-bound side in the 2023 January transfer from Stade Renne.



EE/KPE