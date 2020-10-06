Official: Thomas Partey has joined Arsenal for £45m

After frantic efforts to beat the transfer deadline, Arsenal has finally secured the signature of Black Stars Deputy Captain, Thomas Teye Partey, for a whopping £45 million (€50m/$58m).

The deal has seen the Gunners secure the services of the now ex-Athletico Madrid star for a period of four years with the option of an additional year.



After chasing Partey for a while now, Arsenal had a breakthrough on Monday after paying his release clause.



The 27-year-old midfield machine will don 18 for Arsenal and is set to be a very key part of Mikel Arteta’s squad.



“We have been watching Thomas for a while so we’re now delighted to add such a high-quality player to our squad. He is a dynamic midfielder with great energy.



“He brings a lot of experience from a top club that has competed at the highest level in La Liga and the Champions League for several years.

“We’re very impressed with his attitude and his approach to the game. He’s an intelligent footballer and we’re looking forward to him integrating into our system and contributing to the progress we’re building at the moment at the club.” Were the words of the Arsenal boss after the Partey deal was sealed.



Arsenal Technical Director, Eduardo César Daud Gaspar, speaking of the Black Stars midfielder said, “We already feel like we know Thomas very well based on the work we have done analysing his performances closely in recent times.



“With his all-round game and positive aggressive style, he will be a brilliant addition to our squad. We’ve made a strong start to the season and we want to continue to build on this with Thomas now part of our club.”



Partey is reportedly going to pocket £250,000 every week playing for the London-based club.



