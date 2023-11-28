Official: Vincent Atingah joins Bibiani Gold Stars

Vincent Atingah

Ghana Premier League side Bibiani Gold Stars have completed the signing of former Medema defender Vincent Atingah.

Gold Stars announced the signing of the 30-year-old center back on X as he joined on a free transfer.



“Bibiani Goldstars today have completed the signing of highly-rated Centre Back, Vincent Adae Atingah who last played for Medeama SC. Welcome Miner!!” the club wrote.



Vincent Atingah gained prominence during his time at Hearts of Oak where he established himself as one of the best in the country. He spent two seasons at the club before joining Albanian side Tirana in 2018.



After a short spell in Europe and Asia, he made his return to Ghana in 2021 when he joined Medeama SC.



He played a key role in the Yellow and Mauves' quest to win the Ghana Premier League in the 2022/2023 season.

His signing comes as a boost for Gold Stars who have conceded 13 goals thus far after 12 games and as a result, sit in the bottom three on the 2023/2024 GPL table.





