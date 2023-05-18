Officiating has improved this season - GFA General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo

GFA General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo

The General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo says officiating has improved in the Ghana Premier League this season.

Over the years, there has been concerns about officiating in the domestic top-flight.



But in an interview, the Ghana FA scribe has expressed satisfaction with the improved standard officiating, four games to the end of the Ghana Premier League campaign.



“No doubt, refereeing has improved this season. When good things happen in certain areas people keep mute about it but people rush to spread the news when one negative story pops out”

“We’ve played a lot of matches that has been calm but once a while a small issue comes up which is debatable. We have process one goes through when they have issues with referees’ performances one can complain to”



“A lot of money is being pumped into refereeing. In the past, referees used to complain about salary arrears but this year that has been a thing of the past. Some referees want us to pay them immediately after they are done with a game. Some of them they want us to accumulate their salary. So we often talk to them, they are referees belonging to the FA so we train them with refresher courses, provided gadgets for them to communicate with during the match which has improved a lot of things” he said.



Aduana Stars are currently on top of the Ghana Premier League table with 52 points and are being trailed by Medeama with just 2 points.