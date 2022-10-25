Ofori-Atta allegedly paid $800,000 to GFA to cover cost of Brazil, Nicaragua friendlies - Journalist

Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta

Renowned sports journalist, Collins Atta Poku, has alleged that the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, paid $800,000 to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to settle costs for matches played during the September 2022 international break.

During the break, the Black Stars engaged in two friendlies where they played against Brazil in France before departing to Spain to play Nicaragua four days later.



"Got in touch with 3 Majority MPs who told me they were dismayed to find out the Finance Minister paid almost $800,000 to the Ghana Football Association just last week, in spite of all the challenges we face. The money covers their expenditure in the Brazil and Nicaragua games," he tweeted on October 25, 2022.



In the two games, Ghana lost 3-0 to Brazil and won 1-0 against Nicaragua.



Some New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament have petitioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to fire the Finance Minister and Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Adu Boahen, in order to restore public trust in the economy.



This was announced in a media briefing by their spokesperson, Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi, Member of Parliament for Asante-Akim North, in Parliament on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

The group said it will not do business with the government nor support the 2023 Budget if the president fails to heed their calls.



So far, about 80 NPP MPs have reportedly signed the petition for the sack of the Finance Minister.







