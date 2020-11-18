Okrah, Anabila to miss Kotoko trip to Berekum Chelsea

Asante Kotoko's Augustine Okrah and Latif Anabila are serious doubts for the club’s away trip to Berekum to face Chelsea in the Ghana Premier League.
The two players suffered different injuries during the Porcupine Warriors’ opening league game against Eleven Wonders.
Augustine Okrah suffered a minor injury and had to be replaced with Evans Adomako in the course of the game. Reports reaching FMiG indicate he will be sitting out the weekend’s clash against Chelsea.
Latif Anabila also underwent an MRI scan on his injury on Tuesday. The initial prognosis is that he will miss close to 3 weeks of action.
The situation will serve as a big blow to Coach Maxwell Konadu who has come under pressure following his side’s inability to win against minnows, Eleven Wonders at home.
Kotoko face Chelsea away at the Golden City Park, Berekum this weekend in a GPL Match Week 2 fixture.
