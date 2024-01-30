Okudzeto Ablakwa calls for suspension of further Black Stars spending amid budget concerns

MP for North Tongo, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongo, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has urged the immediate suspension of any further spending on Ghana's senior national football team, the Black Stars.

Ablakwa released a breakdown of the $8.5 million budgeted for the Black Stars in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), expressing concerns about discrepancies in the financial details.



In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Ablakwa highlighted issues with the breakdown provided by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, stating that the figures did not add up. He revealed that the Ministry of Youth and Sports had requested a part payment of $5,071,840.36, equivalent to GHS60,306,717.80, from the budgeted amount.



Ablakwa pointed out a mysterious increase in the breakdown, where the Finance Minister's instruction amounted to $6,946,450.00, equivalent to GHS82,596,763.73â€”exceeding the initially requested sum by GHS22 million.

Describing the situation as a "grand mess," he called for an immediate halt to any additional expenditure on the Black Stars, including the search for a new coach. He advocated for an independent forensic audit and emphasised Parliament's role in probing and sanctioning what he deemed as "outlandish breakdowns, illegalities, and insulting opacity."



Despite the substantial budget, Ghana's performance in the AFCON fell short, with the team exiting the competition in the early stages after a 2-1 loss to Cape Verde and subsequent 2-2 draws against Egypt and Mozambique.



Ablakwa called for unity among Ghanaians to address the issues and prevent further misuse of football-related funds for personal gain.