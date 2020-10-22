Okwahu United FC player banned for six matches

Okwahu United FC

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Player Status Committee (PSC) has banned player Felix Oppong of Okwahu United FC, from participating in football and all football-related activities for six matches and fined him an amount of GHc500.

Oppong, who is a former player of Okwahu United FC applied to the GFA Players Status Committee (PSC) on August 24, to be declared a free agent on the basis that since the Club registered him, he had not been paid any monthly salary.



The Committee in its investigations noticed that Oppong registered for Asaaka Sharp Arrows using a date of birth, 20th May 1998.



The player stated that his registration with Asaaka Sharp Arrows was in the 2013/14 season and that he assumed after several years, the records would be off the GFA's records.

He added that he then decided to get a new passport with a new date of birth which was used to register for Okwahu United FC. When pushed further to see if the Club was complicit in this new date of birth, the player indicated that he did it on his own accord and Okwahu United was not aware.



The PSC, therefore, decided to ban and fine the player in accordance with Article 21.1 of the GFA Disciplinary Code (2019).



Upon completion of the ban, Felix Oppong shall revert to 30th May 1998 as his recognized date of birth as captured in the records of the GFA.