Okwahu United beat Kade United on penalties in FA Cup round 64

Okwahu United SC

Source: GNA

Soccer Mountaineers, Okwahu United SC won by 3-0 on penalties against Kade United in the ongoing MTN FA Cup round of 64 matches played at the Oda Sports Stadium.

Both teams after the end of regulation time settled for a goalless draw, therefore, the match had to be decided on penalties of which the ‘Asaase Aban' boys won.



The match which was to be played on Sunday was called off due to heavy downpour and was rescheduled for Monday morning.



The ‘Asaase Aban’ boys who have booked a place to the next stage of the competition and is waiting to know their next opponent when the draw is held.

A die-hard fan of the team, Bernard Mensah could not hold his joy as he kept screaming the name of the team and indicated that he was pleased with the performance of the team and hoped that they could maintain such a performance in subsequent games.



He also was hopeful that the team was poised for more glory and nothing was going to stop them from winning the coveted trophy.