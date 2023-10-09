Okwawu United FC start Division One League on a good note

Okwawu United FC

After missing out on top-flight football for some years, Asaase Aban returned to DOL to begin their journey with a drawn game with strong side Koforidua Sempe Fi FC last Saturday at the Akyem Tafo Rovers Park.

Despite the Soccer Mountaineers playing "home away from home", Coach Owusu's men played their hearts out wanting to secure all three points but unfortunately couldn't utilize their chances and managed to get a point in their commencement of the DOL.



Speaking to the gaffer of Okwawu United, Prince Owusu highlighted some positives from the game, indicating the new boys brought in new energy to mix up with the experienced players.

Captain for the Asaase Aban Boys, Twumasi Frimpong hailed his colleagues for such a fighting-spirited performance to aid them at a point in such a crucial encounter.



Okwawu will travel to Volta Region to battle Hohoe United in the second week of the Division One League.