Oldies of Hearts and Great Olympics to engage in a Peace Match

The game forms part of efforts to contribute to the "bring back the love" campaign by the GFA

Retired players of Accra Hearts of Oak (AHOOPA) and Accra Great Olympics (AGOOPA), are planning to play a Fun/Peace match at the Accra Sports Stadium in November.

The two retired players associations have been engaging in a series of meetings for the past weeks on how they can contribute to maintaining the peace and order in the country.



The game also forms part of efforts to contribute to the "bring back the love" campaign initiated by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Among the retired players expected to feature in the historic match are; Evans Aryee Quaye, Nii Moi Maclean, John Naawu, Sam Suppey, Ali Jarra, Dan Quaye, Thomas Otenkorang, Akwei Maclean, Isaac Acquaye, Tetteh Chandu, Issa Alhassan, Okang Wantu, George Alhassan, Awuley Quaye, Peter Lamptey, Stephen Appiah and Godwin Attram.



The retired players are expected to meet the GFA and the Ministry of Youth and Sports to discuss the details of the match.