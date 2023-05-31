Oluboi Commodore details how Olympics can survive relegation with two matches left

Great Olympics general manager, Oluboi Commodore

Great Olympics general manager, Oluboi Commodore, has noted that the club will need a win and a draw to escape relegation from the Ghana Premier League.

Commodore said he is optimistic about the team's survival, emphasising that with two more matches to play, his side can escape from the claws of division one.



According to his breakdown, a win and a draw or winning one of the two remaining games can possibly ensure their relegation escape.



“We are confident that we will survive relegation. we have two games to end the season, so if we are able to win four out of the six points we will be safer than necessary. Even if we get three out of the six points, we can stay depending on other results. We will not rely on other results so we will approach the remaining two games stronger” he said as quoted by FootballGhana.

Great Olympics after a run of just two wins in 13 matches have now won three of their last five to move out of the drop zone with one point difference.



Currently, they are on three games unbeaten run, winning two of those. They will visit Dreams FC on Sunday, June 3, 2023, before concluding the season at home against Nsoatreman a week later.



