Oluboi Commodore questions rescheduling of Great Olympic vs Nsoatreman match

Great Olympics General Manager, Oluboi Commodore

Great Olympics General Manager, Oluboi Commodore, says there was no good reason to back the decision for the scheduling of their game against Nsoatreman at 4 pm.

The Dade boys hosted the Samreboi outfit on Monday afternoon at the Accra Sports Stadium with no arrangements made for the use of floodlights.



Darkness was setting in but the floodlight was not being turned on causing over 30 minutes delay in the game in the second half.



Great Olympics came from a goal down to beat Nsoatreman 2-1 and go second on the league table.



Explaining why the game was rescheduled to Monday from Sunday, Oluboi said the game was not scheduled to be broadcast on television.

“This match was supposed to be played on Sunday at 3 pm. It was not on StarTimes’ programme to telecast it. On our way to Bechem I had a call that they were pleading with me to allow the match to be shifted to Monday,” he told Asempa FM.



“I agreed and the schedule for week nine was amended and StarTimes would televise it at 4 pm. When the match is going to be played into darkness it means the organisers had arranged for floodlights.



“Why 4 pm? There was no good reason for the match to be postponed to 4 pm.”



35 minutes were eventually added to the game.