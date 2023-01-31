Oluboi Commodore speaks on proposal to extend tenure of GFA presidency to 3 terms

GFA President, Kurt Okraku

Accra Great Olympics' General Manager, Oluboi Commodore has confirmed that a proposal has been tabled to extend the tenure of Ghana Football Association presidents.

The current statutes of the GFA only permit the presidents to go for two terms of four years each but the new proposal if approved by Congress will mean that Kurt Okraku can be in power for 12 years.



Confirming the report which has been speculated for months, Oluboi Commodore stated that the proposal has already been tabled and will be debated and voted upon at the next Congress.



"Yes, we have proposed to GFA to extend the limit or seal of the tenure of the GFA Presidency from two to three terms."



"It is not anything dramatic since members will have the opportunity to vote for the FA President if they believe in him based on his output."

He added that the proposal is not strange as some people perceived it because the CAF and FIFA make room for it.



"This is not new, various statutes by CAF and FIFA make room for extension of tenure to three terms which is why we have proposed the increment."



"When congress affirms this proposal, then it will come to stay," he said in an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM.