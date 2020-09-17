Olympiakos Nicosia announces the signing of midfielder Kingsley Sarfo

Click for Market Deals →
Cypriot First Division outfit, Olympiakos Nicosia has announced the signing of Ghanaian midfielder, Kingsley Sarfo in the ongoing summer transfer window.
This comes on the back of a report by footballghana.com last week which confirmed that the club has reached an agreement to sign the former Malmo FF man.
Finally, after completing all the necessary paperwork, Olympiakos Nicosia has announced that they have signed Kingsley Sarfo alongside Nemanja Miletic.
"Olympiakos Nicosia officially announces the acquisition of the football players Nemanja Miletic and Kingsley Sarfo.
"We welcome the two footballers to the big family of OLYMPIAKOS and we wish them every success with the black and green jersey!!”, an official statement from the Cypriot top-flight club has said.
?? ? ?????????? ??????????? ??? ???????? ??? ?????????????? Nemanja Miletic ??? Kingsley Sarfo. ????????????? ???? ??? ?????????????? ???? ?????? ?????????? ??? ?????????? ??? ???? ????????? ???? ???????? ?? ??? ???????????? ??????!! #olympiakosnicosiafc #Taktakalas ?????? pic.twitter.com/wJMuEZQEBC— Olympiakos Nicosia FC (@OlympiakosNic) September 15, 2020
This is a fine opportunity for Kingsley Sarfo to relaunch his career after spending over 2 years in jail.
