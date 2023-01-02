Olympic Lyon interested in Black Stars defender Alexander Djiku - Reports

Strasbourg defender, Alexander Djiku

French Ligue 1 outfit, Olympic Lyon are considering making an attempt to sign Ghana defender Alexander Djiku.

The manager of the club Laurent Blanc has decided to strengthen the backline of the team and will be busy in the January transfer market.



According to the information gathered, the gaffer has identified a few centre-backs he believes will make the team solid in defense.



Checks reveal that the veteran coach is looking for experienced individuals at the back and has made Dejan Lovren a priority.

However, should Olympic Lyon miss out on signing the Croatian, the club will turn attention to either Alexander Djiku of Racing Strasbourg or Leicester City defender Calar Soyuncu.



Alexander Djiku could be the ideal option especially when he has played in the French Ligue 1 for a while and is now regarded as one of the best players in his position.



At the moment, Olympic Lyon are yet to contact Racing Strasbourg over the availability of the Black Stars defender.