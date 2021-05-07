Olympics Captain, Awako, downplays title talk

Gladson Awako

Accra Great Olympics captain, Gladson Awako has downplayed any chances of the flavour boys winning the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

The two time Ghana Premier League champions have been impressive this season, winning 11 out of their 22 matches and posting the 8th best goal-scoring record – 24 goals.



Olympics who are currently sitting in the third position on the league, are just two points off the top but captain Awako believes it’s too early to think of a title chase and the club is looking to take it game by game.



“I hear them say it a lot. Our fans yes they love it. They want to win it, we want to win it too, but at the moment I don’t think we are going to put pressure on us by saying ‘we want to do this we want to do that because the points in between is very small, it’s not that big,” he told Joy Sports.

“You see how the league is going, you win today, you are at the top, you lose, you are coming down. So you can’t come out now and say that we want to win the league, so we will take it game after game.



“When we get there and see we have the chance to, we will do that,” he added.