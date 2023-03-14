0
Menu
Sports

Olympics coach BKM disappointed with Samartex draw

Bismark Kobi Mensah Kobi-Mensah believes his side should have bagged the points at stake.

Tue, 14 Mar 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Great Olympics coach Bismark Kobi-Mensah says he is pleased with his team's performance against FC Samartex but disappointed with the outcome of the game.

The Wonder Club were held to a 0-0 draw by Samartex on Sunday, March 12 2023 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Kobi-Mensah believes his side should have bagged the points at stake.

He told StarTimes: "I think it's not a bad performance. I'm only disappointed that we couldn't win the game.

"Looking at where we are and playing at home I think that we had that advantage to win the game.

"But I said earlier, it was very difficult in the beginning and throughout the game but draw is not bad because the opponent team also played very well."

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The influential father of Ghana’s youngest female medical doctor
Sam George slams Duffuor
Borga Sylvia explains why she kissed Nana Ama McBrown at a funeral
How search for slain soldier’s phone led to arrest of four suspects
Ashaiman murder: How Sherrif Imoro was fatally stabbed
The two major govt positions Ken Agyapong has openly opposed
2024 will be a ‘do or die’ affair - Mahama declares
I’ll use my Assin Donpem L/A Middle School to dismiss your Ph.D.- Kennedy Agyapong
How the trumpet led late Sherrif Imoro to 'join' Roman Catholic faith
Sammy Gyamfi questions NPP MP who didn’t know BoG printed money