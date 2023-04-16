0
Olympics coach blasts players for unpardonable mistakes in Aduana defeat

Bismark Kobi Mensah Head coach of Great Olympics, Bismark Kobi-Mensah

Sun, 16 Apr 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Head coach of Great Olympics, Bismark Kobi-Mensah was left frustrated by the manner his side conceded the solitary goal in their defeat to Aduana Stars on Saturday, April 15 2023 at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

Teenage midfielder Frank Owusu's goal ensured that The Ogya Boys stretched their lead on the league standings to 6 points.

Kobi-Mensah was displeased with how the ball landed in the net.

He told StarTimes: "Seriously, very very disappointed especially the way we conceded the goal. I mean when you are serious you can't concede a goal like this.

"...I think we have let ourselves down. I'm not happy. They're making things difficult for me. This is not a game that we should lose and looking at the mechanics and what happened in the game. I think players have to learn how to win games, how to manage games because you can't pass the ball in the 6-yard box when you're under pressure. This is not the coach's job. It's just unfortunate. I feel so sad."

The Wonder Club drop into the relegation zone on 16th position after the defeat.

