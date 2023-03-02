Olympics manager Kobby Mensah commends players after win against Hearts of Oak

Bismark Kobby Mensah

Accra Great Olympics manager, Bismark Kobby Mensah has commended his players for their win over neighbours Accra Hearts of Oak in the Ga-Mashie derby.

The Wonder club through Samuel Abbey Ashie-Qauye's second-half goal pipped the Phobians in a narrow win at the Accra Sports Stadium on March 1, 2023.



Speaking at the post-match, Kobby Mensah lauded his players for the effort they put into extending their good run against their local rivals.



“Seriously, the credit goes to the players. They have worked hard with discipline, with character, and momentum. You saw the solidarity among players, it is good. I think we deserve to win this game. They (Hearts) saw more of the ball but we had the clearest chance and we scored. Mentally they were read and they’ve gotten the results today,” he said.

Olympics are now on a six-match unbeaten run against Hearts of Oak, winning four of those.



The Dade boys travel to Abrankese to face King Faisal for the next game on March 4, 2023.



