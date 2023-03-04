0
Menu
Sports

Olympics mock Hearts with Stephen Appiah video following Matic's sacking by fans

WhatsApp Image 2023 03 03 At 5.42.15 PM.jpeg File photo of Hearts, Olympics players and screenshot of Stephen Appiah

Sat, 4 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League side Accra Great Olympics have mocked their greatest city rivals Hearts of Oak with a video of their former player following an attack on head coach Slavko Matic by fans.

The Serbian tactician was stopped and attacked at the club's training base in Pobiman when he was headed for Friday's morning training with his players.

As they always do to each other, Great Olympics took to social media outlet Twitter to make fun of the Phobians with a video of Hearts of Oak's former player Stephen Appiah.

The former Black Stars captain was singing a King Promise song titled "Oh yeah" and captioned it, "When your team has a coach!"

Pressure has been pilling on Slavko Matic, who has been in charge for barely five months following Samuel Boadu's sacking. Wednesday's 1-0 loss to Great Olympics has made the pressure even more worse.

See the video from Great Olympics below:





?s=48&t=Y9gSRU5344wME-E_HAyIhg
Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Three charged for selling fake Agenda 111 contract for over GH¢1million
Kennedy Agyapong challenged
Why Akufo-Addo's lawyer is fighting Mahama supporter over Twitter hashtag
Meet Oluremi Tinubu: Pastor, Senator and Nigeria's incoming First Lady
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
How Bagbin ordered two NDC MPs to retract anti-Jean Mensa submissions
Why John Mahama met with Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 10 key points about the Lagos 'landlord' set to lead Nigeria
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat
Related Articles: