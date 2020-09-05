Sports News

Olympique Lyonnais inquire on AZ Alkmaar forward Myron Boadu

Lyon are interested in Boadu

According to Foot Mercato, Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais are considering the option of inquiring for the services of AZ Alkmaar hitman Myron Boadu.

Lyon striker, Moussa Dembele, has attracted interest from a number of clubs in Europe and may be set for an exit from the French side soon.



Due to this, they are already looking for replacements and Boadu fits the bill.

The 19-year-old has been linked with a lot of top clubs in the world including Barcelona, Juventus and Ajax. He was in superb form the previous season, netting 18 goals and provided 10 assists in 31 league and Europa League games for AZ Alkmaar.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.