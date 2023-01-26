0
Olympique Marseille eye potential move for Ghanaian prodigy Ernest Nuamah

Ernest Nuamah Nordsjaelland forward, Ernest Nuamah

French Ligue 1 giants, Olympique Marseille are reportedly eyeing a potential move for Ghanaian youngster Ernest Appiah Nuamah.

According to French newspaper RMC, Marseille are exploring their chances of landing the Ghanaian prospect from Nordsjaelland before the winter transfer closes.

The 19-year-old joined the Danish club in January 2022 after graduating from Right to Dream Academy.

Nuamah was one of the new Ghanaian talents discovered in 2022. He had a superb year and was named in the Black Stars' 2022 World Cup provisional squad.

He is currently valued at 1.5 million euros by Transfermarkt and has a current contract that will run out in June of 2026.

The winger ended 2022 with nine-goal contributions in 17 matches in all competitions.

His pace, quick feet, and good decision making is the highlight of his game which has seen him earn a starting place at Nordsjaelland.

