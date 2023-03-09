Oman FM's Clement Osei Aboagye grabs top GBFA post

Clement Osei Aboagye

Source: Akakpo Agodji, Contributor

Ace sports journalist, Clement Osei Aboagye has been appointed as the Head of Media by the Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Association.

The appointment of the hardworking journalists forms part of restructuring plans by the new executives of the GBFA following their assumption of office.



Clement Osei Aboagye who works with Kencity Media Limited(Oman FM & Net2 TV) has decades of experience in sports journalism, covering a number of local and international competitions.



Clement Osei Aboagye new role will see him coordinate all publications and promotions of the Association for the next four years.

The other appointments made by the new GBFA executives include Mr Peace Edwards who will serve as National Team Coach and Mr Boniface Abotsi as his assistant, Madam Joana Adu Obiri-Yeboah takes the position of Executive Assistant to the President Abdul Hayye Yartey who was re-elected some weeks ago.



The new executives have declared their resolves to grow the sport to ensure that it win laurels for Ghana.