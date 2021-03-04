Omar Richards joins Bayern Munich

According to Sky Sports, Bayern Munich has agreed to sign of Omar Richards on a free transfer after his contract with Championship side Reading expires this summer.
The 23-year-old has passed his medical and will sign a four-year contract with Bayern Munich.
Since his promotion to the first team in 2017, the 23-year-old left-back has so far made 92 appearances for Reading in all competitions, scoring three goals.
Richards is expected to shadow Alphonso Davies at left-back. An attacking full-back, Richards is also capable of playing further up the pitch, giving head coach Hansi Flick multiple options to deploy the player.
Bayern scouted Omar Richards for some time before making a decision to sign him. Omar Richards will join the Bavarians in July.
