On-loan Raphael Dwamena scores after just TWO minutes on the pitch on Vejle debut

Raphael Dwamena

Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena announced his presence in Danish football on Saturday, 22 August, 2020 when he scored on his debut for Vejle Boldklub.

But his effort was not enough to prevent Vejle from tasting a 4-3 defeat to Viborg.



Head coach Constantin Gâlc? introduced the on-loan forward in the 64th minute alongside seven others when they were done four-one.



Just after two minutes, Dwamena directed Malte Amundsen's low cross from the left past the Viborg goalkeeper to reduce the deficit to 4-2 in the 66th minute.



Vejle scored again two minutes later courtesy a Saied Ezatolahi's cross.

Dwamena, 24, completed his loan move on Thursday from Spanish outfit Levante, after a difficult campaign in Spain last season.



He spent last season on the sidelines after he being diagnosed with a heart condition problem while on loan at Segunda Division Real Zaragoza.



Vejle Boldklub won the Danish 1st Division and will play in the 2020/21 Danish Superliga.

