On-loan Thomas Agyepong sidelined for four weeks at Belgian second-tier SK Lommel

Thomas Agyepong, Ghanaian player

Thomas Agyepong's debut at Belgian second-tier side SK Lommel has delayed due to a muscle injury, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Head coach Liam Manning has confirmed the Manchester City-owned player will need four weeks to return to the pitch.



The 24-year-old's career has been blighted injuries for the past six years and that has stalled his progress.



Agyepong, a Ghana international, has not played competitive football this season.

Last season [2019/20], he played on loan at Belgian top-flight side Waasland-Beveren where he made ten appearances.



He has had spells with Scottish side Hibernian and Dutch duo FC Twente and NAC Breda.



Agyepong played at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt but his tournament ended after picking up an injury on his debut against Benin.