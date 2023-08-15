Onana joins Richard Kingson, three others as only African goalkeepers to play in Premier League

Andre Onana

Manchester United goalkeeper, André Onana has joined a short list of African goalkeepers who have played in the Premier League.

The Cameroonian, following his debut against Wolves on Monday, August 14, 2023, has become the fifth African goalkeeper in the Premier League.



The other four goalkeepers include, former Black Stars goalie Richard Kingson (Blackpool, Wigan, Birmingham), former Zimbabwean goalie Bruce Grobbelaar (Liverpool, Southampton), former Nigerian goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme (Wolves), and Senegal goalkeeper, Édouard Mendy (Chelsea).



Onana had a good game in his first Premier League match, pulling off some crucial saves and keeping a clean sheet in Manchester United's 1-0 win.

He lasted the whole minutes, had 51 touches, made 8 recoveries, and made six saves, ending with a rating of 8.1 by FotMob.



The former Ajax and Inter Milan goalkeeper joined Man United in the summer transfer for 51 million euros. Andre Onana penned a five-year contract with an option to renew for a year.



EE/KPE