'Once we are here, we’re winning the title' – Evans Adotey after emphatic victory over Hearts of Oak

Medeama SC Coach Evans Adotey

Head Coach of Medeama SC, Evans Adotey, has expressed optimism that his side will clinch their first ever Premier League silverware following their five-star performance as they thrashed Hearts of Oak 5-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, May 21.

It was their third victory in their last five meetings with two draws, which moved the Tarkwa-based to the first position on the league log with 53 points with three games left to spare in the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League.



The Yellow and Mauve opened the score early in the 17th minute through Derrick Fordjour, but Salifu Ibrahim drew level for the Phobians in the 31st minute through a spot kick.



Poised to deliver, the visitors restored their lead through Vincent Atingah, a brace from Jonathan Sowah and a late goal from Kwasi Donsu sealed a comfortable victory for Medeama SC.

Speaking after the empathic win, Coach Adotey said they are not taking chances of allowing the title slip over but aiming for the ultimate title "Once we are there, we are winning the league. Trust me, we are winning the league after this game. And lo and behold my mission is fulfilled, and trust me we are maintaining the top spot until the final day”, he told StarTimes.



Medeama will square off with relegation bound King Faisal before battling Samartex and Tamale City, and should they seal all three victories will see Medeama secure their first Premier League title.



LSN/OGB