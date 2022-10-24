One Man Supporter on Sports Check: Supporters' chief makes revelations about 2014 World Cup, share his journey

On this edition of Sports Check, we spoke to a man who has been following the Black Stars and the other national teams for over three decades.

One Man Supporter as he is fondly called, detailed his journey to stardom, opening up about how he got that name.



A disappointed footballer, One Man Supporter credits his success to former Asante Kotoko chairman, Simms Kofi Mensah.



One Man Supporter also revealed that he nearly committed suicide following Ghana’s failure to qualify for the semi-final stage of the 2010 World Cup.



Whiles One Man has forgiven Asamoah Gyan, he is yet to come to terms with John Mensah’s penalty miss.

He bemoans that Africa missed a great chance of making history at the World Cup but is confident that Ghana and Africa will one day win the tournament.



On the 2014 World Cup, One Man Supporter believes that the chaos with the supporters was due to then Sports Minister, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah’s failure to listen to advice.



One Man Supporter also underscores the importance of fans to football and talks about his expectations of the 2022 World Cup where Ghana has been placed in Group H alongside, Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.



