One Man Supporter resurrects 'beef' with Asamoah Gyan over $390,000 Glo cash

Popular Black Stars and national team follower, Abraham Boakye alias One Man Supporter has made some vile allegations against legendary Ghanaian footballer, Asamoah Gyan.

One Man Supporter alleges that Asamoah Gyan supposedly fleeced him of a commission after he helped him secure a deal with Glo Ghana.



Abraham Boakye also claimed that in his over thirty-year ‘career’ as a supporter of the Black Stars, he has not received any significant support from Black Stars players.



He mentioned Richard Kingson as the only Ghanaian player who once gave him some level of support.



According to him, it was during the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations that Richard Kingson helped the struggling Ghanaian supporters group with $300.



“No Ghanaian player has ever given 1 dollar aside Richard Kingson who gave me $300 for the supporters at Angola 2010. I secured a $390,000 sponsorship for Asamoah Gyan and he didn’t even give me a pesewa.



“He took my 10% commission. It was a sponsorship from Glo and Mr Pobee is my witness. I initially didn’t want to do it for him but Pobee impressed on me to do it. Asamoah Gyan couldn’t even say thank you to me. Olele is the one who supported us in 2010 but no one has come to my aid,” he said.

One Man Supporter was in the news recently after he led the Ghana Supporters Union to hold a funeral for English football legend, Sir Bobby Charlton on Monday, November 13, 2023.



Speaking to the media, Abraham Boakye noted that the event was to honour the former Manchester United legend for his role in founding GHANSU.



“It was through this man that I got the name one-man supporter. In 1995 in Ecuador, I was the only Ghanaian supporter during Ghana’s match against Brazil which had about five thousand of their supporters in attendance. But we were able to win the match and claim the title which was brought to Ghana.



"This man was on the BBC and he said ‘This is a lone ranger; one person supporting a whole nation. When I got back to Ghana the media including newspapers had reported about ‘One Man Supporter in Town’ and I have since held on to it. It was based on that, that I have built the National Supporters Union,” he told UTV.







