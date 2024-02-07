One linesman officiates Division 3 League match in Accra - Report

File photo

The Greater Accra Football Federation which is under the Ghana Football Association reportedly designated one linesman [Assistant Referee] for a Division Three match on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

The match which was played at the Adjiringano astroturf is said to have had only the centre referee and his single assistant referee officiating.



The Division Three match which ended 2-2 was between EJ Soccer Academy and Young African Promise.



Despite being handicapped, the two officials did their best to officiate the match.



However, around the 60th minute, the assistant referee abandoned the match without any notice.

The centre referee managed to continue the match till the final whistle despite the absence of his assistant who changed into casual wear and left the venue.



According to FIFA regulations, in a semi-pro and professional level of the game, all matches are supposed to have four officials: the referee, two assistant referees and a fourth official.



The assistant referees assist the referee in controlling the match in accordance with the Laws of the Game.



JNA/ ADG