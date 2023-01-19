2
One month salary in Algeria can take care of you for a year - Ex-Kotoko striker

Black Stars Kwame Poku Former Asante Kotoko striker, Kwame Poku

Thu, 19 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Kwame Poku has opened up about the financial benefit he is enjoying after making the move from the Ghana Premier League to the Algerian League.

Kwame Poku after joining Asante Kotoko from Nzema Kotoko before the start of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season left the GPL giants mid-season to join the Algerian giants, USM Alger.

USM Alger paid $300,000 for the services of the Black Stars striker in 2021 at a time the record holders of the Ghana Premier League were reportedly in a financial crisis.

Speaking on his time in Algeria after two years, Kwame Poku confessed that playing in Algeria comes with huge financial benefits because his one-month salary can take care of him for a year.

"The Algerian league pays very well because one month salary can take care of you for a whole year if you are someone who doesn't spend on unnecessary things," he said on Accra-based Angel FM.

He added that just like in Ghana, even though salaries may delay it doesn't affect them because they can live on a month's salary for a while.

"We can sometimes go for five months without our salary being paid but the difference is that you are paid so well that it doesn't affect us."

Kwame Poku scored 7 goals for Asante Kotoko in the first half of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League before joining USM Alger.

