One of my best friends is a Ghanaian - Swiss captain Granit Xhaka reveals

Swiss captain Granit Xhaka

Switzerland and Bayer Leverkusen midfielder, Granit Xhaka, has disclosed that one of his best friends hails from Ghana.

In an interview with Oma Akatugba, Xhaka shed light on how his bond with African players, opening up on his childhood friend who is of a Togolese and Ghanaian heritage.



According to him, he has been able to build stronger relationships with African players due to his exposure to the African culture at a young age.



“I grew up with a lot of African people. One of my best friends is from Ghana and Togo. I love the culture, the mentality, and how kind they are to other people. We grew up like this with a lot of respect,” Xhaka shared.

He added, “You can see this football club is more than special... You can’t see that everywhere. Big respect to the club, but also to the families who support us.”



Xhaka’s career trajectory has also seen him work with esteemed African talents, including Dutch player of Ghanaian descent, Jeremy Frimpong, Nigerian striker Victor Boniface and Nigerian winger Nathan Tella.



JNA/EK