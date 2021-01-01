'One of the most committed players Ghana has had'- Football stars pay tribute to Agyemang-Badu

Ghana international Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu

Former players and teammates of Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu have paid glowing tributes to the Hellas Verona star after announcing his retirement from international football.

The 30-year-old broke the news of his retirement on New Year's eve, after three years away from the Black Stars.



Agyemang-Badu in a statement released on social media revealed that he wants to focus on club football.



"Although it's been a while I've been out of the national team, I'm here today to say the nation has been very excellent to me throughout my career with the national team," he wrote.



"On this day after talking to my family and loved ones, I think it's time to officially retired from the national team."



"I've tried several times to win the AFCON for the nation after winning U20 AFCON and World Cup. We came close twice, but it's a bit disappointing that we couldn’t win it."

"I, however, believe my colleagues who are now in the national team will do that for us in the coming years."



The ex-Udinese star is fondly remembered in the national colours for scoring the decisive penalty that won Ghana the U-20 World Cup in Egypt eleven years ago.



His teammate at the FIFA U-20 World Cup, Jonathan Mensah described him as a warrior and greatly shared good times with him.



"Grateful to have shared the field with this warrior through the years in the national team. Nothing but love for you my brother," he posted on Twitter.



See how current and former Ghana footballers reacted to his retirement from the Black Stars:

Thank you for the great moments we shared in the National team Jersey. All the best in everything you do bro ???????????? — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) December 31, 2020

One of the most dedicated and committed players Ghana has had @Badu_Agyemang ????????thank you for serving the nation ???????? wholeheartedly Agyngo...God’s time is always the best ???????????????????????? https://t.co/mRdiqHBWBO — Anthony Baffoe (@AnthonyBaffoe) December 31, 2020

Grateful to have shared the field with this warrior through the years in the national team. Nothing but love for you my brother @Badu_Agyemang ?????????????????? pic.twitter.com/VnL9My3OdC — Jonathan Mensah (@Jomens25) December 31, 2020

Ultimate professional. Loved watching you play for Ghana ????????. You lived your dream. — Rahman osman (@iamrahmanosman) December 31, 2020