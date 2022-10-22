One year fasting and prayers can't save Black Stars - Kessben FM's Andy Kerm

The Black Stars of Ghana

Ghanaian sports journalist, Andy Akorsah Dennis, popularly known as Andy Kerm, has described the Ghana Football Association's National Day of Prayer and Fasting for the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup as needless.

As part of the Pre-World Cup activities sighted by GhanaWeb, the Ghana Football Association has set October 21 and October 23, 2022, as National Days of Prayer and Fasting.



Friday, October 21, was the day for the Muslims to fast and pray for the Black Stars while the Christians do their part on Sunday, October 23.



Reacting to this announcement, the Kessben FM Sports journalist stated that the move is needless because not even a one-year fasting and prayers can save the Black Stars if the right things are not done.



"Declaring a National Day of Prayer and Fasting for the Black Stars is needless because we just need to do the right things. Not even a one-year fasting and prayers can save the Black Stars if we continue to do the same things that have resulted in our inability to win the AFCON for 40 years," Andy Kerm said on Kessben FM.



Other activities such as Rep Your Jersey, Walk With Legends, and Dinner with Legends precede the start of the World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars have been paired in Group H in the 2022 FIFA World Cup alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.



Ghana will begin its campaign in Qatar against Portugal on Thursday, November 24, before taking on South Korea and Uruguay.



Watch the latest edition of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







