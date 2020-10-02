Only Accra, Cape Coast stadiums would be used when Premier League resumes - NSA

The Accra Sports Stadium will be opened when the Premier League begins

The Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Prof. Peter Twumasi, has disclosed on Rainbow Sports that the only available stadiums for the local league are Accra Sports Stadium and Cape Coast's.

According to him, the rest of the stadiums are not ready to be used when the premier league resumes after the ban was placed on it following the outbreak of the Coronavirus.



The remaining stadiums he said are undergoing renovations and until they are completed, they cannot be used for the league.



He admitted this will bring some level of pressure but he was hopeful they will overcome the challenges.

Meanwhile, he has announced the decision by the Sports Authority to approve the use of the various Astro turfs constructed by the government by the teams in the league.



Also, the construction of the 10 new multi-purpose stadiums would be of help to the teams who are playing in the league.



He said all these stadiums would be completed by close of 2020.