Only Partey could have made the bench for 1982 & 1984 Ghana squad - George Alhassan

George Alhassan

Former Ghana striker George Alhassan has given a damning assessment of the current Black Stars squad, claiming that only Thomas Partey could have made the bench for victorious 1982 and 1984 squad.

Ghana coach Charles Akonnor handed a plethora of invitations to new players into the Black Stars for the double header friendlies against Mali and Qatar.



The move saw the team beaten 3-0 by Mali in the first friendly before redeeming themselves with a comfortable 5-1 win against Qatar.



Despite the improvement demonstrated in the second match, many believe the former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko coach have a long way to go before assembling a winsome side to end the nation’s 38-year title drought.



Alhassan, who played an instrumental role in Ghana’s triumph at the 1982 AFCON edition, has thrown his weight behind the clamours.



The 64-year-old says the current squad is one of the weakest in recent times, adding that none of them could have made the squad into the 82 and 84 squad with the exception of new Arsenal recruit Thomas Partey.

"None of the current Black Star players will make it into the starting line up of the 1982 and 1984 squad.”



“However, Arsenal's Thomas Partey can make it onto the bench,” Alhassan stated on Angel FM.



Ghana are still searching for their fifth AFCON trophy having gone close in 2010 and 2015.



The country last won its title in 1982 when they defeated host nation Libya 7-6 on penalties.