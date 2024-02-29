Only a mad man will pay such amount – Kankam Boadu fumes over alleged $2m payment to Dortmund for Otto Addo

Ex-Ghana coach Otto Addo (L) and Ace sports presenter, Bright Kankam Boadu (R)

Ace sports presenter Bright Kankam Boadu believes that reports of the Ghana Football Association readying to pay $2 million to Borussia Dortmund for the release of Otto Addo to Ghana are wide off the mark.

Kankam Boadu has refused to accept the rumours as he believes such a financial arrangement makes little or no sense.



Contributing to a panel discussion on his Pure FM sports show, Kankam Boadu rebuffed the allegations, threatening to hold a protest should it turn out to be true.



"There are rumours that Ghana will have to pay $2 million to Borussia Dortmund for Otto Addo. I'm not sure it's $2 million. I don't want to believe it. It is not true. Only a mad person will pay such an amount.



"Are we going to pay Dortmund $2 million and also pay Otto Addo for doing his work as Black Stars coach? Assuming we pay that $2 million and also pay Otto Addo $50,000, we would be spending $600,000 on him per year. Two years will be $1.2 million. If you add it to the $2 million, we would be spending $3.2 million on him for two years. $3.2million can hire a coach of Mourinho's calibre," he said.

Following reports of Otto Addo's interview for the Black Stars position, there have been speculations that the GFA will have to pay some amount of money to Dortmund in order for the German club to sanction the release of their youth coach.



Otto Addo, per multiple reports, is the leading candidate to replace Chris Hughton, who was dismissed after Ghana's disastrous performance in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



Chris Hughton's Black Stars drew two games and lost one of three Group B matches played in the tournament, which was held in Ivory Coast.



